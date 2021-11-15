Veronica (Vera) O'Connor (née Shine), Allmans Terrace, Killarney and late of Colbert St., Listowel.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed and loved by her husband James, daughter Caroline, son Alan, grandchildren Christopher, Carrie and Edel, her 9 siblings Danny, Teddy, Morris, Joseph, Michael, Margaret, Theresa, Kay and Rose, son-in-law Mattie, daughter-in-law Sabrina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many great friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége leaving her family home on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney for 10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

The Requiem Mass for Vera will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral