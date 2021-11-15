Veronica (Vera) O'Connor (née Shine), Allmans Terrace, Killarney and late of Colbert St., Listowel.
Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed and loved by her husband James, daughter Caroline, son Alan, grandchildren Christopher, Carrie and Edel, her 9 siblings Danny, Teddy, Morris, Joseph, Michael, Margaret, Theresa, Kay and Rose, son-in-law Mattie, daughter-in-law Sabrina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many great friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.
Funeral cortége leaving her family home on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney for 10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
The Requiem Mass for Vera will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Recommended
Kerry represented on Irish panelNov 15, 2021 17:11
Iconic cinema in the county closingNov 15, 2021 17:11
Tributes paid to elderly couple found dead in KenmareNov 15, 2021 13:11
Plans to redevelop building on Cahersiveen’s Main StreetNov 16, 2021 10:11
Gardaí investigating alleged serious assault in CastleislandNov 16, 2021 08:11