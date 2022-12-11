Valerie Stack (née Quinlan), Bunagara, Listowel and late of Coolnaleen, Listowel.

Peacefully, on December 11th, 2022, at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her parents Brendan and Angela and sister Noreen Hillard. Valerie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Damian, daughter Sarah, sons Colm and Séamus, brothers Richard, Michael, Aidan, Oliver and Eric, sisters Eleanor and Angela, uncle Tom McNamara, aunts Ray Colivet and Mary O'Sullivan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Valerie being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Strictly no flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to www.milfordcarecentre.ie

House strictly private.