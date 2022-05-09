Tony Foley, The Cottages, Blennerville and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Noreen (died February 14th) dear father of Seamus and Mary, grandfather of Colin and Laura and brother of Johnny, Annette Prendiville (Newcastlewest) and the late George. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Leo, sister-in-law Joan, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.