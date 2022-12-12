Tony Dunne, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Dromurhur, Moyvane.

Peacefully, on December 13th, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Tony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, son Terry, daughter Tracy, grandchildren Cathal, Christopher, Amy and Lilly, sister Mary, brothers Packie and Tom, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tony being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com