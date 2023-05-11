Tommy O’Toole of Racecourse Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Beal an Daingin, Connemara, Co. Galway, died peacefully on 13th May 2023, beloved husband of the late Oonagh, dear father of Grace, Alison, Maeve, Ciara and Mike brother of Mícheál and the late Johnny.
Sadly missed by his loving family, adored Poppa to his grandchildren Ria, Mikey, Tom, Katie, Peter, Patrick, Tom, Charlie, Jack, David, Darragh, Grace, Sarah, Joe, Paddy & Jenny, sons-in-law Mick (Brady), Mick (Walsh), Philip (Cantillon) & Eddie (Cronin), daughter-in-law Seona, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (15th May) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Concern, (www.concern.net ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
