Timothy (Timmy) Hayes, Toremore, Kilcummin, Killarney. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. No flowers by request, donations if desired to palliative care.

The Requiem Mass for Timmy will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin

Family Information:

Beloved husband of Sheila (Fleming) and loving father of Anthony, Declan, Tadhg and Patrick. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, grandchildren Annette, Lexi and Cian, Anthony's partner Martina, his sister Sheila and her husband Philip Fitzgerald, Kingsland, Bruree, Co Limerick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Nora, Michael, Elizabeth, Bridie, Mary, Hannah, John, Dan, Pat and Peggy.

Advertisement

"May He Rest In Peace"