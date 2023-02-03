Timothy (Timmie) O'Shea, (Doughill, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 3rd of February, 2023, Timothy (Timmie) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Betty (nee O'Neill) and cherished dad of Caroline. Loving brother of Nora (Creedon, Kilgarvan), Mary (USA) and Denis (Roscommon). Predeceased by his brothers Mort, Con and Pat.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (February 5th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal from O'Connor's Funeral Home on Monday morning (February 6th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11.00am which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.