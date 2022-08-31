Timothy (Tim Michael O) O' Sullivan, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney
Peacefully at his home on Wednesday 31st August 2022. In the loving care of his family and the Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Community Team. Beloved husband of Peggy, loving father of Noreen, Michael, Maria and Dermot and much loved grandfather of Timmy, Michelle, Padraig, Peter, James, David, Rebecca, Stephen and Maura. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Seamus and Timmy, daughters-in-law Ann and Bridette, Michael's partner Elaine, his sisters Noreen and Joan, his brother Michael, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this Sunday 4th September from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff on Monday morning at 10.40am where the requiem Mass for Timothy will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Timothy (Tim Michael O) O' Sullivan
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/
House Strictly Private Please
No handshaking please
May he Rest In Peace
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Community Team.
