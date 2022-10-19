Timothy John (Ted) O’ Shea, Tullyvarraga Hill, Shannon,Co. Clare formerly of The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Shannon, this Friday (21st October) from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church, Shannon, on Saturday (22nd October) at 11:30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Funeral Mass will be live streamed http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam.

No flowers, please. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

Family Information:

Peacefully, at home. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Áine, sons Ivor, Seán and Morgan, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren David, Clodagh, Rebecca, Charlotte and Elizabeth, brothers Mike and Patrick, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Phil and predeceased Maureen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace