Jan 26, 2022 16:01

Tim Looney Coolgraine Park, Killarney and formerly of Daltons Avenue Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarny on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards.