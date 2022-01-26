Advertisement

Tim Looney

Jan 26, 2022 16:01 By receptionradiokerry
 Coolgraine Park, Killarney and formerly of Daltons Avenue

Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarny on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards.

