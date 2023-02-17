Thomas ‘Tony’ Graham - late of Dublin, formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry and originally from Belfast.
Passed peacefully on 16th February, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Tony is sadly missed by his heartbroken children Sinead, Sarah, Rebecca, Hannah, Jessica, Niall, Gavin and Chris, beloved fifteen grandchildren and great-granddaughter, sister Maureen and brothers Damian and Michael. Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Paul. Also sadly missed by Anne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family and friends
Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road, D09 C8P5, on Sunday evening, February 19th, from 6pm to 8pm. Tony’s humanist cremation service will take place on Monday afternoon, February 20th, at 2.30pm to 3.00pm at Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel, Glasnevin Cemetery. Please note that the cremation service can be viewed online: at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery
Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence, in our Condolence section . No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6w or at http://www.olh.ie
