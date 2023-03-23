The death has occurred of Thomas (Tomás) Ashe of Upper Ballymore on the 21st of March at his home. He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Noreen, his brother Paud and is mourned by his cousins.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday 28th of March from 4p.m. to 5 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.