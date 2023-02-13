Thomas (Tom) O'Reilly, Knockasartnett, Killarney.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish

Family Information: Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Tralee Community Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Dan and Nora and brother of the late James. Dearly loved by his brothers Michael and Donal and his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law John Choules, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Mary and Theresa, his nieces Ann, Caroline and Elaine, nephew David, relatives, neighbours, his many good friends and his former work colleagues in The Castle Ross Hotel, Killarney.

"May He Rest In Peace"