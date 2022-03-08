Thomas (Tom) Hegarty, Scartlea, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Suddenly, on March 7th, 2022, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Hannah and his sister Marie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Fr. Martin, John and Paud, sister Anne, nephew John, nieces Caroline, Diane and Fiona, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 6 p.m to 7 p.m . Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.