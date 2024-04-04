Thomas Lydon

The death has occurred of

Late of Clash West, Tralee and formerly of Co Galway and London.

Beloved husband of Helen and cherished father of Lorraine, Miranda, James and Kian.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Charlie and Sadie, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Áine, brothers Paddy, Coilin and John, sisters Julie, Maureen, Maggie, Barbara and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Thomas’ Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Thomas’ family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the

Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.