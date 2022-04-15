Thomas Healy

Advertisement

Apr 16, 2022 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
Castleblaney Co Monaghan and upper Tennies Valentia Island

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Knightstown at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral directors Valentia Island

Strictly no hand shaking please

