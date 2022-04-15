Thomas Healy
Castleblaney Co Monaghan and upper Tennies Valentia Island
Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Knightstown at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral directors Valentia Island
Strictly no hand shaking please
