Terry Nammock, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel's Road, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Caroline and cherished father of Shane, Peter, Lorraine and Niamh.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family – his wife, sons, daughters, brother Brian, grandchildren Éabha and Ríadh, daughter-in-law Diana, uncle Tom, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (March 10th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Friday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Terry’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Private, Please.

Fresh family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, through the following link https://www.stvincentsfoundation.ie/donate/