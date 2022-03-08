Susanne Harrington

SUSANNE (SUSIE) HARRINGTON KILLAHA WEST, KENMARE & LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, ENGLAND
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Friday evening (March 11th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Dauros Church at 11am on Saturday (March12th) which will be livestreamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/ - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Please use the “Condolences” link below as an option to express your sympathy to Susanne’s family.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust Susanne’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare
Family Information: Cherished daughter of Tim and Susan, beloved sister of Laura and Jacqui and loving aunt to Leah, Dearbhla, Rebecca and Tadgh.
Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends in Ireland and England. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
