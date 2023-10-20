The death has occurred of Stella Switzer, Ballinkilla, Glenbeigh, Kerry / Killarney, Kerry
and formerly of Daltons Avenue, Killarney. Peacefully in the company of her loving family and the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her loving partner Richie. Dearly loved by her children Jade, Davvee, Lamia and Dean and her grandchildren Rowan and Daithi. Beloved daughter of Eileen and the late Frank and much loved sister of Jerry, Maurice, Frankie, Shay and Damien. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother-in-law Barbara, Davvee's partner Lucy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours, her work colleagues in Irish Health Foods and her many dear friends, especially Michelle and Lily.
"Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday morning at 11.00am. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
