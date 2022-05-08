Sr. Joan (Norbert) O’Sullivan, Presentation Sisters, U.S.A./ Castleisland and formerly of the Glen, Ballinskelligs.
Sr. Joan died peacefully on 16th April, 2022. Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen O'Sullivan, her brother Fr. Pat and brother-in-law Ivan. Sadly missed by her sisters Margaret, Mary (Sr. Maria), Phil, Eileen and her brother Noel (Tom), aunt Phil Reen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, Presentation Congregation, extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, 10th May at St. Ireneaus Church, Cypress, C.A. Vigil at 6.pm, Mass at 6.30 pm (Irish Time) with burial in All Souls Cemetery, Long Beach, California.
Vigil and Mass will be livestreamed through St. Irenaeus Church's youtube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC716JVlMXg36jx4jU5xgKug
Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.
Recommended
Mayor of Killarney says volume of some buskers is unacceptableMay 9, 2022 08:05
Gardaí at scene of traffic collision in TraleeMay 8, 2022 15:05
Almost 450 outstanding bench warrants in KerryMay 8, 2022 15:05
Kerry MEP welcomes report on common chargers for mobile phonesMay 8, 2022 16:05
County Fair causing long delays on Tralee to Castleisland road this afternoonMay 8, 2022 15:05