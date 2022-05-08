Sr. Joan (Norbert) O’Sullivan, Presentation Sisters, U.S.A./ Castleisland and formerly of the Glen, Ballinskelligs.

Sr. Joan died peacefully on 16th April, 2022. Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen O'Sullivan, her brother Fr. Pat and brother-in-law Ivan. Sadly missed by her sisters Margaret, Mary (Sr. Maria), Phil, Eileen and her brother Noel (Tom), aunt Phil Reen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, Presentation Congregation, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, 10th May at St. Ireneaus Church, Cypress, C.A. Vigil at 6.pm, Mass at 6.30 pm (Irish Time) with burial in All Souls Cemetery, Long Beach, California.

Vigil and Mass will be livestreamed through St. Irenaeus Church's youtube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC716JVlMXg36jx4jU5xgKug

Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.