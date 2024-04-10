Sr. Imelda Kennelly, Sister of Charity of Jesus and Mary, St. Mary's Delvin, Co. Westmeath and Ros Glas Convent, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare and formerly of Finuge; in her 97th year, died on Monday 8th April 2024, in the loving care of her Family, Community and Staff. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family in Kerry, the U.K. and U.S.A; by the SCJM Community in Ireland and abroad, her many friends and by the Staff in Ros Glas Convent. May Sr. Imelda's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing from 6pm-8pm Wednesday, 10th April, in Ros Glas Chapel, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 11th April, at 11am in Moore Abbey Chapel, burial to follow in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

Mass will be livestreamed on