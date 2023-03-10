Sheila O'Sullivan (née Guerin)

The death has occurred of Sheila O’Sullivan, nee Guerin, East End, Newmarket Street, Caherciveen on Friday, March 10th 2023.

Pre-deceased by her husband, Michael O’Sullivan. Survived by her daughters, Mary and Nora, her sons Michael and Joe, son in Law, Eamon, daughter in law, Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing on Sunday, 12th March 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Daly’s Funeral Home, East End, Caherciveen V23 NN59. Removal to O’Connell Memorial Church on Monday morning. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 13th March 2023, at 11am with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Requiem Mass live streaming:

https://www.churchservices.tv/caherciveen

Family flowers only.

Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, Caherciveen Community Hospital or Valentia RNLI