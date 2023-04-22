Sheila Jones, Ballymacadam, Castleisland. Peacefully on April 22nd 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Predeceased by her parents John and Catherine and her brother Paddy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister Mary (New York), brothers Michael and Thomas (Canada) J.J. (Currow) Denny and Dan (Castleisland), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The Funeral will arrive to Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballydesmond Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
