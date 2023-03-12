Sheila Haines née O' Sullivan P.O., Shelbourne Street, Kenmare. On the 11th of March, 2023, Sheila passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Cork University Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mum of Jillian and Joanne. Adoring grandmother of Melissa and Adam. Predeceased by her parents Sheila and Donal, her brother Michael and brother-in-law John. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughters, grandchildren, brother John, sister Jo, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends both in Ireland and England.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Tuesday evening (March 14th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning (March 15th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming)

Cremation will take place on Thursday morning (March 16th) at 11.00am at the Island Crematorium, Cork, which will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/ .

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus.