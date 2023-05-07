Sheila Casey (nee Finucane) late of Corner House, Kiskeam Village, Co. Cork and late of Lakevale, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork who passed away peacefully at her daughter Olive’s residence surrounded by her loving family on 8th May 2023. Wife of the late Owen D. and sister of the late Tom and loving mother of Denis, Helen and Olive. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister’ Eily and Joan, her grandchildren Christine, Denjoe, Gene, Anthony, Maurice, Thomas, Kieran, Brian, Owen, Ava and Chloe, great-grandchild Grace, daughter-in-law Josie, son’s-in-law Donie and Mossy, niece’s, nephew’s, grand-niece’s, grand-nephew’s, sisters-in-law Hannah Mary and Kitty, relative’s, her great neighbour’s and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Tuesday evening (May 9th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (May 10th) at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kiskeam cemetery. Sheila’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at churchservices.tv/kiskeam. Messages of sympathy may be left on the condolence link box.

Enquiries to Casey’s Kiskeam Funeral Directors on 029-76605