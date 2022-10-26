Sheila Cahillane née Horgan, Rangue, Killorglin on the 26th October, peacefully, in the presence of her family and staff at Ashborough Lodge, Milltown.

Sheila, predeceased by her devoted husband Harry, loving mother of Anne, Henry, Helen and Celia and treasured grandmother of Caragh, Laura, Aoife, Kevin, Sinead, Paul, Cathal and Amy and great-grandmother to Sadbh, James, Ciara, Clodagh, Siun and Molly. Will be deeply missed by her family, her sisters-in-law Theresa, Eileen, and Kitty, her daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Mike and Declan, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, V93PK66 on Friday 28th October from 7.30 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. followed by removal to St. James Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th October at 12.30 p.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam usual.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.