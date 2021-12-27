Sean Joseph Ryan, 61 St. Stephens Park, Castleisland and formerly of Rockfield, Faha, Killarney.

Removal from his Residence at 10.30am on Thursday morning, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am., followed by Burial in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv