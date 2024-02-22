Sean Goulding, Knockanure, Moyvane. Peacefully, on February 20th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his siblings Tony, Sr. Teresa Brendan and Hugh and his sister-in-law Eileen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brother Denis, sister Maureen, sisters-in-law Brenda and Margaret, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening (Feb 23rd) from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Saturday morning at 11.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Sean being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.