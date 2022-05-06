Advertisement

May 8, 2022 09:05 By receptionradiokerry
Seán Garvey, Barr na Sráide, Cathair Saidhbhín

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cathair Saidhbhín on Monday May 9th from 5pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place on Tuesday May 10th, at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 4pm.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Family Information: Predeceased by his sister Cáití and brother-in-law Tony. Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by his loving sons Eoghan and Seán Óg, daughter-in-law Vanessa, grandchildren Fia and Aaron, partner Laoise, brother Donie, sister Noranne, sister-in-law Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

 

