Saoirse May Buckley, (Upper Slaheny, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry). On the 11th of January, 2023, Saoirse passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her heartbroken family. Beloved daughter of Michael and Mary-Ann (nee O'Sullivan-Batt). Loving sister of Aaron and Callum. Cherished granddaughter of Timothy (Timmy) and Chrissie (O'Sullivan-Batt) and great-granddaughter of Rose. Predeceased by her grandparents Michael and Mary Buckley.

Sadly missed and dearly loved always by her parents, brothers, grandparents, uncles Daniel, Jerry, Thady and Aidan, Aunt Helen, Aunts-in-law Mairead and Pam, cousins Sarah, Aisling, Cathal, Eoghan and Fionn, grand-uncles, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.

May Saoirse's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (January 13th) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Saoirse will take place on Saturday (January 14th) at 2.00pm in St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan (which will be live streamed on the Kilgarvan Facebook Page) followed by burial in the Local Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.