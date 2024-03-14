Sally O’Callaghan née Baily, Gallowsfield and formerly of Mitchel’s Road, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her parents Jimmy and Mai, her sisters Nellie and Nora Mai and her brother Pa.

Sally passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Apree Living, Skehanagh, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Stephen and cherished mother of Stephen and Helen.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren Joseph, Conor, Darragh, Emma and Holly, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Joseph, brothers Eddie and Jer (Boston), brothers-in-law Mickey Pa, Jeremiah, Nicholas and John, sisters-in-law Mary, Christina, Ann and Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, her wide circle of friends and the community of Apree Living Tralee.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Sally’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Sally’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.