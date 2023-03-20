Robert (Bobby) Dore of East Garston, Berkshire, U.K. and formerly 30 Charles St., Listowel

Requiem Mass for Robert will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday 24th March at the Sacred Heart Church, Lambourn, Berkshire followed by cremation. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved partner of Jane and dearest father of Anne, Marie and Rob.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Joan Landers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Live stream information- (Mass will be streamed on Zoom,

meeting ID: 849 4461 2704, Passcode: 562863.

Cremation will be streamed on Zoom

meeting ID: 823 6496 5921, passcode: 6654283.