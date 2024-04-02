The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) O’Carroll of Pulleen, Tarbert, in the exceptional care of staff at Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, on April 2nd 2024. Predeceased by his brother Liam, sisters Mary, Delia and Sadie, and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his brother John and sister Peg. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Nora, nephews Colm and Aengus, niece-in-law Grace, grand-nieces Lucy and Sarah. Lovingly remembered by his cousins, neighbours and friends. MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday evening 4th April from 5pm to 7pm with Bob’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert afterwards. Requiem Mass for Bob will take place at 11am on Friday 5th April, followed by interment afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Aras Mhuire Nursing Home. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.