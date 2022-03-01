Advertisement

Reverend Fr. John Lawlor

Mar 2, 2022 10:03 By receptionradiokerry
Reverend Fr. John Lawlor

Reverend Fr. John Lawlor of Ballydonoghue and formerly Ardfert.

Beloved son of the late Dr. Jerry & Maria and dear brother of Denis, Doreen, Rosemary and the late Carmel.  Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law Paddy, Michael & Richard, Bishop Ray and the Clergy of the Kerry Diocese, relatives, his kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7 pm.  Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton on Saturday at 1.30pm where the Requiem Mass for Fr. John will be celebrated at 2 pm.  Interment afterwards in St. Teresa’s Churchyard.  Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus