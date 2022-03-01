Reverend Fr. John Lawlor of Ballydonoghue and formerly Ardfert.

Beloved son of the late Dr. Jerry & Maria and dear brother of Denis, Doreen, Rosemary and the late Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law Paddy, Michael & Richard, Bishop Ray and the Clergy of the Kerry Diocese, relatives, his kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton on Saturday at 1.30pm where the Requiem Mass for Fr. John will be celebrated at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in St. Teresa’s Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.