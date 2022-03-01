Reverend Fr. John Lawlor of Ballydonoghue and formerly Ardfert.
Beloved son of the late Dr. Jerry & Maria and dear brother of Denis, Doreen, Rosemary and the late Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law Paddy, Michael & Richard, Bishop Ray and the Clergy of the Kerry Diocese, relatives, his kind neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton on Saturday at 1.30pm where the Requiem Mass for Fr. John will be celebrated at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in St. Teresa’s Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.
Recommended
Compensation to be offered to Kerry CAMHS families within the next four weeksMar 2, 2022 10:03
Kingdom turns blue and yellow in support of UkraineMar 2, 2022 10:03
Major water outage affecting 3,000 people in TraleeMar 2, 2022 08:03
Two Kerry drivers among those caught on National Slow Down DayMar 1, 2022 17:03
Kerry hotel listed as one of Ireland's top large wedding venuesMar 1, 2022 13:03