PJ (Patrick Joseph) Clifford

Mar 12, 2023 10:03 By receptionradiokerry
Cahermoneen, Tralee and formerly of Caharn Road, Cahirciveen

Reposing at his residence at 13 Cahermoneen, Tralee (Eircode V92 D7YY) on Monday evening from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving at Our Lady & St Brendan's Parish Church on Tuesday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.

Brother Michael, sister Maureen, nephew Jack also, Michael, Mona and Cathal, brother-in-law Cormac, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

