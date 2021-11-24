Phyllis Murphy née Daly, Knockfinisk, CarrigKerry, Athea, Co. Limerick and late of Lixnaw and Tralee.

Phyllis passed away unexpectedly on 23rd November 2021, at her residence in the loving care of her husband Timmy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Timmy, brother Dr. Aidan Daly (Tralee), sister Mary Kirby (Ardfert), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A Private Family Funeral & Burial will take place, for immediate family, neighbours and close friends only, in accordance with the HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health. House Strictly Private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, on Sunday (28th Nov) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastlewest, due to current HSE guidelines, the church capacity is limited to 50%. Please adhere to social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking at any time during the funeral.Anyone who would like to pay their respect by means of standing in a Guard of Honour, can do so, as the funeral cortege passes through Athea on route to the cemetery in Newcastlewest at around 1.15pm. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please