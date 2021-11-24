Philomena Hartnett (nee Noonan) Main St., Annascaul.

Philomena, sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Muiree and Emma, son Ian, brother John Joe, granddaughter Mena, sons in law Alan and Greg, daughter in law Sinéad, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm for family and friends. Remains to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul, on Saturday morning for 11am Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle (mobile camera tab) followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole, all in accordance and within HSE guidelines.