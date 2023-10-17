Advertisement

Peter O' Sullivan, Tralee and late of Northampton, UK.

Passed away on Saturday 14th October 2023. Predeceased by his parents and his sister. Survived by his daughter Catriona, brother Brendan and sister Patricia.  Rest in Peace.  Funeral Private.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home . Phone 0667121119 or 0876865632.

