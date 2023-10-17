Peter O' Sullivan, Tralee and late of Northampton, UK.
Passed away on Saturday 14th October 2023. Predeceased by his parents and his sister. Survived by his daughter Catriona, brother Brendan and sister Patricia. Rest in Peace. Funeral Private.
Advertisement
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home . Phone 0667121119 or 0876865632.
Recommended
Over 6,000 customers without power in KerryOct 17, 2023 17:46
Shortage of seats on North Kerry bus route still an issue today with passengers left strandedOct 17, 2023 17:06
Public calls for life saving medical equipment on all trains following incident on Kerry to Dublin serviceOct 17, 2023 17:06
Councillor claims there’ve been 7 collisions involving deer in 8 days in South KerryOct 17, 2023 17:07
2023 Listowel Food Fair announcedOct 17, 2023 13:00