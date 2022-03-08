Peter Huggard, The Butler Arms Hotel, Waterville & formerly of Cong, Co. Mayo.
March 7th 2022, Peter passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, much loved daughters Louise, Jenny and Paula, sons in law Aidan, Craig and Paul. Beloved grandchildren Mary, Sally, Vivienne, Charlie, Andrea, Casey, Rory, and Darragh, brother Patrick, sisters Paula and Veronica and wider family.
Reposing at the Butler Arms Hotel today (Wed March 9th) from 5pm to 7pm at Butler Arms Hotel, Waterville. Funeral mass on Thursday, (10th March), at 11am in St Finian's Church, Waterville followed by Burial in St Finian's Cemetery, Waterville. The Requiem Mass will be streamed via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville
