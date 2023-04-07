Péigí Quilter née Browne of Ballyconry, Lisselton and formerly Fenit, died peacefully on 7th April 2023, beloved wife of John and dearest mother of Sinéad, Síle, Tréasa and Maurice and sister of Tess, John, Jim and Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Rían, Cleo, Croía and Riva, Síle’s partner Chris, Tréasa’s partner Gary, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Monday (10th April) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for Péigí will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Rest in Peace