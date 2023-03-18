Peggy Fitzgerald née Roche, Knockaclarig, Rockchapel, Co. Cork; peacefully, at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket. Beloved wife of the late Maurice and dearest mother of Eda, Anne, Bernie, Teresa, Catherine, Tony, Donal and Sean. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Jack, sisters in law Sr. Agnes, Sr. Consilo, Philomena, brother in law Joe, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at her residence (P51X3H5) on this Monday evening from 4.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Knockaclarig Church, burial afterwards in Rockchapel Cemetery. Enquiries to Allen's Undertakers, Rockchapel.
