PAUL DOYLE

CATHAIR LAKES, KILLORGLIN & FORMERLY OF ST. BRENDAN'S TERRACE, KILLARNEY

THE FUNERAL CORTEGE WILL DEPART FROM FLYNN'S FUNERAL HOME KILLORGLIN MONDAY MORNING AT 9.45am TRAVELLING via MUINGAPHUCA, CARAGH LAKE ROAD & LANGFORD STREET TO ST. JAMES'S CHURCH KILLORGLIN FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 10.30am. MASS WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN AGHADOE LAWN CEMETERY - TRAVELLING via NEW STREET & HIGH STREET KILLARNEY ON ROUTE TO THE CEMETERY.

Family flowers only please.

Family Information: sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, daughters Becca, Kayleigh, Emily & Hetty, son Charlie, granddaughter Olivia, sisters; Louise, Ka, Valerie, Mary & Ann, brother Albert, father-in-law Seamus, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by his mother Rose & father Donie.