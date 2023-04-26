PATRICK SHEEHAN, GLENCUTTANE, KILGOBNET, BEAUFORT

Patrick passed away peacefully on April 28th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Sheila, son Con, brothers-in-law Jimmy, John & Maurice, sisters-in-law Maureen & Geraldine, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~

Reposing Sunday evening (April 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (May 1st) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry

Patrick's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Advertisement

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE