PATRICK SHEEHAN, GLENCUTTANE, KILGOBNET, BEAUFORT
Patrick passed away peacefully on April 28th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Sheila, son Con, brothers-in-law Jimmy, John & Maurice, sisters-in-law Maureen & Geraldine, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
~
Reposing Sunday evening (April 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning (May 1st) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Patrick's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
