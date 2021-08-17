Advertisement
Patrick 'Patie' O' Neill, Letter, Cahersiveen.
Funeral departing Patrick's residence on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive in the O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for a private family funeral at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavaranogue cemetery.
Funeral mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Enquiries to O Sullivan Funeral Directors.
