Advertisement

Patrick 'Patie' O' Neill

Aug 18, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick 'Patie' O' Neill
Advertisement

Patrick 'Patie' O' Neill, Letter, Cahersiveen.
Funeral departing Patrick's residence on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive in the O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for a private family funeral at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Keelavaranogue cemetery.
Funeral mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Enquiries to O Sullivan Funeral Directors.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus