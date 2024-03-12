Patrick (Patie) O' Donoghue, late of Coracow, Headford, Killarney, the last surviving sibling of the O' Donoghue Family.

Peacefully on 11th March 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen (née O' Connor). Sadly missed by his loving son Denis, daughters, Joan, Helen and Linda, sons in law De De and Brendan, Denis's partner Margaret, his grandchildren Donnach, Maria, Pádraig, Keith, Leanne, Darragh, Shane, Leah and Amy, his great-grandsons Jack, Paudie, Avery and Beau, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93 D544) on this Tuesday evening, 12th March, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm,

Removal at 7.30pm to St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk (V93 X0C2).

Requiem mass on Wednesday morning, 13th March, at 11am, burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Live stream link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page.