Advertisement

Patrick (Pat) Shea

Feb 7, 2022 11:02 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick (Pat) Shea

Patrick (Pat) Shea, Ballycahane Middle, Crecora, Co. Limerick and formerly of Derrineden, Mastergeehy, Waterville, February 5th 2022, peacefully, in his 95th year at his home surrounded by his sorrowing wife and family.

Predeceased by his sons Patrick and Jeremiah, sisters Marion, Kathleen, Anne, brothers John and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret née Sullivan, family Kathleen (O'Donnell), Fionan, Joseph, Mary (Kelly), and Sean, sons in law, daughters in law, adoring grandchildren, brother Noel, sisters Sheila (Holder) and Eileen (O'Connor), Christina (Griffin), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, his carers, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.  May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom, Co. Limerick from 6pm to 7:30pm. Removal to arrive Wednesday morning at St. Michael's Church, Manister, Croom for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Advertisement

Patrick's Mass will be live-streamed by clicking this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwSexBD4GVs

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus