Patrick (Pat) Shea, Ballycahane Middle, Crecora, Co. Limerick and formerly of Derrineden, Mastergeehy, Waterville, February 5th 2022, peacefully, in his 95th year at his home surrounded by his sorrowing wife and family.
Predeceased by his sons Patrick and Jeremiah, sisters Marion, Kathleen, Anne, brothers John and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret née Sullivan, family Kathleen (O'Donnell), Fionan, Joseph, Mary (Kelly), and Sean, sons in law, daughters in law, adoring grandchildren, brother Noel, sisters Sheila (Holder) and Eileen (O'Connor), Christina (Griffin), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, his carers, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom, Co. Limerick from 6pm to 7:30pm. Removal to arrive Wednesday morning at St. Michael's Church, Manister, Croom for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Patrick's Mass will be live-streamed by clicking this
