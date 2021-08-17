Advertisement

Aug 19, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick ‘Pat’ J. O'Shea

Patrick ‘Pat’ J. O'Shea, Rossdohan, Tahilla, Sneem.

Patrick's Funeral cortége will depart the residence of his parents in Rossdohan, Tahilla on Friday morning to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla for private Requiem Mass at 11.30am.  Mass will be live streamed on 'St. Michael's Church Sneem' Facebook page.
Burial immediately afterwards to Sneem Cemetery.  Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

