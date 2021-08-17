Patrick ‘Pat’ J. O'Shea, Rossdohan, Tahilla, Sneem.
Advertisement
Patrick's Funeral cortége will depart the residence of his parents in Rossdohan, Tahilla on Friday morning to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla for private Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on 'St. Michael's Church Sneem' Facebook page.
Burial immediately afterwards to Sneem Cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
Recommended
Minister says change to planning law is needed to stop delay to flood defence worksAug 18, 2021 13:08
Kerry solicitor reminding drivers to declare penalty points to insurersAug 17, 2021 13:08
EPA plans to install air monitoring devices in Killarney later this yearAug 18, 2021 17:08
Kerry v Tyrone Time ConfirmedAug 18, 2021 12:08
Ballybunion to welcome Bill Murray back with open armsAug 18, 2021 13:08