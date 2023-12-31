Patrick O' Connor, Tullig East, Killorglin, Co Kerry.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara Cromane. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family Information: Patrick passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 31st 2023, surrounded by his loving family and under the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Now reunited with his beloved wife Eileen. Predeceased by his grandson Oisín, brothers Christy & Eugene, sisters Catherine, Mary & Joan.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Michelle, sons Kieran, Declan & Shane, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie, Marcella & Pauline, grandchildren Ciara, Pádraic, Cian, Darren, Larissa, Ella, Rian, Kaiden & Klara. Brothers John (London) & Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace