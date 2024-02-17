Patrick Noel O 'Grady, Upper Clonmore, Tralee and Acton, London (better known as Noel) passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th January 2024 in Charing Cross Hospital, London in the presence of his family members.

Predeceased by his loving parents Patrick and Margaret and his sister Eileen.

Sadly missed by his sister Maura (O'Leary) Killorglin, his brother- in-law Mick, his nephew Michael, nieces Jennifer, Karen, Deirdre and Niamh, and his extended family and many friends in London and Tralee.

May He Rest In Peace.

Advertisement

Noel's funeral took place in London at Golden Leaves Crematorium on 17/02/2024 and his ashes will be returned to Ireland.