Advertisement

Patrick 'Noel' O 'Grady

Feb 21, 2024 11:46 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick 'Noel' O 'Grady

Patrick Noel O 'Grady, Upper Clonmore, Tralee and Acton, London (better known as Noel) passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th January 2024 in Charing Cross Hospital, London in the presence of his family members.

 

Predeceased by his loving parents Patrick and Margaret and his sister Eileen.

 

Sadly missed by his sister Maura (O'Leary) Killorglin, his brother- in-law Mick, his nephew Michael, nieces Jennifer, Karen, Deirdre and Niamh, and his extended family and many friends in London and Tralee.

 

May He Rest In Peace.

 

Advertisement

Noel's funeral took place in London at Golden Leaves Crematorium on 17/02/2024 and his ashes will be returned to Ireland.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

sean&dolores

Feb 21, 2024 13:31

sincere sympathy to Maura, Mick & family may he rest in peace

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus