Patrick Noel O 'Grady, Upper Clonmore, Tralee and Acton, London (better known as Noel) passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th January 2024 in Charing Cross Hospital, London in the presence of his family members.
Predeceased by his loving parents Patrick and Margaret and his sister Eileen.
Sadly missed by his sister Maura (O'Leary) Killorglin, his brother- in-law Mick, his nephew Michael, nieces Jennifer, Karen, Deirdre and Niamh, and his extended family and many friends in London and Tralee.
May He Rest In Peace.
Noel's funeral took place in London at Golden Leaves Crematorium on 17/02/2024 and his ashes will be returned to Ireland.
Recommended
Killarney 'Coffee Cup Project' wins another major awardFeb 21, 2024 13:04
Kerry Group says global dairy markets remain volatileFeb 21, 2024 13:05
Southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022Feb 21, 2024 13:20
Lidl Ireland has bought €1 million from Kerry suppliersFeb 21, 2024 13:01
The Taoiseach says no matter what happens, services will continue to be provided to clients of St John of GodFeb 21, 2024 13:12