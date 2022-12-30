Patrick Langford (Farran, Ovens and late of Brookhill, Beaufort, Co. Kerry)
On December 29th 2022, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Paddy, beloved husband of the late Teresa, loving father of Jean, Bill, Steve, Carol and Mark and brother of Monica. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Carmel and Nicola, Carol’s partner Ed, grandchildren Joy, Sam and Charley, great-grandchildren Alfie and Vaida Mai, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.
Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Sunday (1st January) from 5pm to 6pm for visitation. Requiem Mass on Monday (2nd) at 10.30am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Farran which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/farran . Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery. Family flowers only.
